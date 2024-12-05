ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Woman Refuses To Marry Off Daughter, Killed Along With Son; Suitor Held

The accused, who had been pestering the victim to marry off her daughter with him, got angry with the woman's repeated refusal.

Karnataka Woman Refuses To Marry Off Daughter, Killed Along With Son; Suitor Held
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Chikkodi: A 42-year-old woman and her 18-year-old son were killed after she refused to marry off her daughter with the accused.

The accused, identified as Ravi, has been taken into custody for questioning and investigations are underway, police said.

The incident took place in Akkol village of Nippani taluk in Belagavi district on Wednesday night. On information a team from Nippani police station reached the spot for inspection and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

According to police, Ravi had approached Mangala Nayak (42) with a marriage proposal for her daughter but she had refused. After which, the accused had repeatedly pestered Mangala to marry off the girl with him but she had disagreed.

Angry at being refused, the youth came to the victim's house and attacked the woman and her son Prajwala Nayak (18). He smashed their heads with a heavy object and fled from the spot. The mother and son were severely injured and later declared brought dead in hospital.

"A case has been registered in this regard at the Nippani police station. The police have taken accused Ravi into custody and are presently interrogating him. Further probe is on," Belagavi District Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guleda told media persons.

TAGGED:

