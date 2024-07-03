Karnataka: Woman, Her Paramour, 3 Others Sentenced To Life For Killing Husband In Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A 40-year-old woman has been convicted of killing her husband along with her paramour and three contact killers. The Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court has sentenced her and four others to life imprisonment today.

The incident dates back to February 2016 when Ismail (59), a resident of Pavoor Inoli Dendinje, was found dead in the Konaje police station area. The convicts have been identified as Pavur Nebisa (40), her paramour Jamal Ahmed (38), a resident of Kuttarpadavu, and Abdul Munaf Yane Munna (41) from BC Road, Abdul Rahman (36) from Ullal and Shabir Yane Shabbi (31) from Boliyaru.

Ismail had four children and Nebisa was his second wife. He operated three vehicles on rent while Nebisa, a homemaker was in an affair with Jamal. The couple used to have frequent fights over this issue. So, Nebisa decided to kill Ismail along with Jamal and engaged three contract killers for Rs 2.50 lakh.

As planned, the contract killers took Ismail to Bengaluru on the pretext of a rent-related matter on February 16, 2016. They intoxicated him and left for Shiradi Ghat. When they reached near Kempuhole of Shiradi Sanctuary, the vehicle developed a snag and they got down.