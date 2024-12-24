ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Woman Missing For 20 Years Found In Himachal Pradesh

Sakamma, originally from Kuruvalli Village in Bellary taluk, was found in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh and will soon be reunited with her family.

Karnataka Woman Missing For 20 Years Found In Himachal Pradesh
Sakamma (second from right) (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Bellary: A woman who had been missing for about 20 years without any contact from her family has been found. Sakamma, originally from Kuruvalli Village in Bellary taluk, was found in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh and will soon be reunited with her family, officials said. Social Welfare Department officials from Bellary district have gone to Mandi to bring back the 50-year-old woman.

Ravinandan B M, a police officer on duty in Mandi district, had spoken to Sakamma and made a video. He then sent the video to his friend Vijay Kumar in Bengaluru. Vijay Kumar shared it on his X account on Thursday.

Immediately after seeing the post, the Principal Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, P. Manivannan, contacted the District Superintendent of Police of Mandi district, Ravinandan, on Thursday. The Social Welfare Department has since taken over the responsibility of returning Sakamma.

Bellary District Magistrate Prashant Kumar Mishra said, "A three-member team from the Social Welfare Department has already left to bring Sakamma, who is currently at the Mandi refugee centre. She will fly to Bengaluru from Chandigarh tomorrow evening. We will then bring her to Bellary. Our team has already contacted the district administration there. The SP there has also spoken to her children."

Sakamma's son Yallappa, who currently lives in Guggarahatti on the outskirts of Bellary, said, "Our mother went missing when we were kids. Now she has been found. We will be happy if our mother comes back to us."

A relative of Sakamma said, "Our aunty had been missing for about 20 years. We searched everywhere. But we could not find her. We had performed the tithi (post-death rituals) saying that she had passed away. The officer, who is originally from Hassan district, has informed us. we are happy that the children have a mother now."

In the video, Sakamma said that her hometown is Dananayakanahalli near Hospet. She said that she came by train to Mandi district and has been staying here for a few years. She said that she has an older brother and younger sister in her village.

Read More :

  1. Kerala Police and Cyber Expert Sent To Pune In Search Of Missing Soldier Vishnu
  2. Two Students Of Bijapur Pota Cabin Facility Missing, Complaint Filed

Bellary: A woman who had been missing for about 20 years without any contact from her family has been found. Sakamma, originally from Kuruvalli Village in Bellary taluk, was found in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh and will soon be reunited with her family, officials said. Social Welfare Department officials from Bellary district have gone to Mandi to bring back the 50-year-old woman.

Ravinandan B M, a police officer on duty in Mandi district, had spoken to Sakamma and made a video. He then sent the video to his friend Vijay Kumar in Bengaluru. Vijay Kumar shared it on his X account on Thursday.

Immediately after seeing the post, the Principal Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, P. Manivannan, contacted the District Superintendent of Police of Mandi district, Ravinandan, on Thursday. The Social Welfare Department has since taken over the responsibility of returning Sakamma.

Bellary District Magistrate Prashant Kumar Mishra said, "A three-member team from the Social Welfare Department has already left to bring Sakamma, who is currently at the Mandi refugee centre. She will fly to Bengaluru from Chandigarh tomorrow evening. We will then bring her to Bellary. Our team has already contacted the district administration there. The SP there has also spoken to her children."

Sakamma's son Yallappa, who currently lives in Guggarahatti on the outskirts of Bellary, said, "Our mother went missing when we were kids. Now she has been found. We will be happy if our mother comes back to us."

A relative of Sakamma said, "Our aunty had been missing for about 20 years. We searched everywhere. But we could not find her. We had performed the tithi (post-death rituals) saying that she had passed away. The officer, who is originally from Hassan district, has informed us. we are happy that the children have a mother now."

In the video, Sakamma said that her hometown is Dananayakanahalli near Hospet. She said that she came by train to Mandi district and has been staying here for a few years. She said that she has an older brother and younger sister in her village.

Read More :

  1. Kerala Police and Cyber Expert Sent To Pune In Search Of Missing Soldier Vishnu
  2. Two Students Of Bijapur Pota Cabin Facility Missing, Complaint Filed

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MISSING KARNATAKA WOMAN FOUNDMISSING WOMAN FOUND AFTER 20 YEARSMISSING KARNATAKA WOMAN FOUND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.