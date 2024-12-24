Karnataka Woman Missing For 20 Years Found In Himachal Pradesh

Bellary: A woman who had been missing for about 20 years without any contact from her family has been found. Sakamma, originally from Kuruvalli Village in Bellary taluk, was found in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh and will soon be reunited with her family, officials said. Social Welfare Department officials from Bellary district have gone to Mandi to bring back the 50-year-old woman.

Ravinandan B M, a police officer on duty in Mandi district, had spoken to Sakamma and made a video. He then sent the video to his friend Vijay Kumar in Bengaluru. Vijay Kumar shared it on his X account on Thursday.

Immediately after seeing the post, the Principal Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, P. Manivannan, contacted the District Superintendent of Police of Mandi district, Ravinandan, on Thursday. The Social Welfare Department has since taken over the responsibility of returning Sakamma.

Bellary District Magistrate Prashant Kumar Mishra said, "A three-member team from the Social Welfare Department has already left to bring Sakamma, who is currently at the Mandi refugee centre. She will fly to Bengaluru from Chandigarh tomorrow evening. We will then bring her to Bellary. Our team has already contacted the district administration there. The SP there has also spoken to her children."

Sakamma's son Yallappa, who currently lives in Guggarahatti on the outskirts of Bellary, said, "Our mother went missing when we were kids. Now she has been found. We will be happy if our mother comes back to us."

A relative of Sakamma said, "Our aunty had been missing for about 20 years. We searched everywhere. But we could not find her. We had performed the tithi (post-death rituals) saying that she had passed away. The officer, who is originally from Hassan district, has informed us. we are happy that the children have a mother now."

In the video, Sakamma said that her hometown is Dananayakanahalli near Hospet. She said that she came by train to Mandi district and has been staying here for a few years. She said that she has an older brother and younger sister in her village.