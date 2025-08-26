ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Woman Found With Mouth Blown Up In Lodge; Paramour Arrested

Mysuru (Karnataka): The body of a woman was found with her mouth slit in a lodge in Bherya village of Saligrama taluk of the Mysuru district on Saturday afternoon.

The police have arrested a man, identified as Siddharaju, in connection with the case. The woman was allegedly killed by Siddharaju by stuffing some chemical into her mouth, a police source said.

The 21-year-old woman was a resident of the Gerasanahalli village in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district. The accused tried to portray the cause of her death as due to a mobile blast to mislead the investigators, police said.

According to police, the deceased, who was married to a man from Kannur, Kerala, had gone to the lodge with Siddharaju. The deceased and the accused were in a relationship for a long time.

Meanwhile, Siddharaju called her to go to the Kappadi area and then killed the woman in the lodge. Those present at the lodge said that he had shouted that the mobile had exploded. The lodge staff at the scene expressed suspicion as there was no mobile at the scene, and the accused Siddharaju said that he had thrown it outside when he asked where the mobile that exploded was.