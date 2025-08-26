Karnataka: Woman Found With Mouth Blown Up In Lodge; Paramour Arrested

Mysuru (Karnataka): The body of a woman was found with her mouth slit in a lodge in Bherya village of Saligrama taluk of the Mysuru district on Saturday afternoon.
The police have arrested a man, identified as Siddharaju, in connection with the case. The woman was allegedly killed by Siddharaju by stuffing some chemical into her mouth, a police source said.
The 21-year-old woman was a resident of the Gerasanahalli village in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district. The accused tried to portray the cause of her death as due to a mobile blast to mislead the investigators, police said.
According to police, the deceased, who was married to a man from Kannur, Kerala, had gone to the lodge with Siddharaju. The deceased and the accused were in a relationship for a long time.
Meanwhile, Siddharaju called her to go to the Kappadi area and then killed the woman in the lodge. Those present at the lodge said that he had shouted that the mobile had exploded. The lodge staff at the scene expressed suspicion as there was no mobile at the scene, and the accused Siddharaju said that he had thrown it outside when he asked where the mobile that exploded was.
Following this, the staff searched for the mobile, but the mobile was not found. The lodge staff got suspicious and called the police.
The police who arrived at the scene conducted an inquiry. During the preliminary investigation, the accused admitted his crime. However, the police informed that further investigation is being conducted in this regard. A case has been registered in this regard at the Saligrama police station.
Mysuru District Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan, who informed 'ETV Bharat' in this regard, said that Siddharaju has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway.
The deceased was a married woman, and a case has been registered at Saligrama police station on the complaint of her parents and lodge staff. An investigation has been initiated in this regard, SP Said.
