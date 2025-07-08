ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Woman Dies During 'Demon-Cleansing' Ritual, 'Exorcist' Held

Shivamogga: A healing ritual turned deadly for a woman in Karnataka, which saw her being killed by another woman in the name of exorcism. The incident took place within the Holehonnur police station limits on Sunday. Forty-five-year-old, Geethamma, from Jambargatte village in Bhadravati taluk, was thrashed under the pretext of casting out an evil spirit.



The alleged exorcist has been arrested on the basis of a complaint after Sanjay, the son of the deceased Geethamma, has filed a complaint against the woman at the Holehonnur police station. Geethamma is survived by two sons and a daughter. A video of the woman exorcising the devil has also gone viral on social media.



SP Mithun Kumar, giving details, said, "A woman named Geethamma died after being beaten up by another woman at Jambargatte village. The deceased succumbed a exorcism ritual was done on her. Based on a complaint filed by Geethamma's son Sanjay, the Holehonnur police have arrested the accused woman."



How it happened?



According to locals, Geethamma of Banjaraghatte village in Bhadravati taluk was ill for the past few days. On Sunday, at 9.30 pm, a woman came to her house and insisted that a demon had 'possessed' Geethamma, forcing her develop depression. She also told Geetamma's son that she would cast out the evil through a healing ritual. The woman allegedly convinced Sanjay into believing that his mother would be cured once she is cleansed through a ritual.



Then the woman started beating her with a stick, saying that 'Choudamma', a spirit, had possessed Gethamma, who was also taken to

the old Jambharaghatte Chowdamma temple, which is about two-and-a -half-km away from her house, insisting that the ghost had not left.



The woman conducted a long-drawn demon-cleansing ritual and continued to beat Geethamma until 2.30 in the morning, saying that the ghost was yet to leave her body. A little later, the exorcist claimed the spirit had finally left Geethamma's body. A seriously ill Geethamma was rushed to the community hospital in Holehonnur, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.