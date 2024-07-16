ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Woman, Daughter Charred To Death In Sleep After Miscreants Set Shed On Fire

Bagalkote (Karnataka): A woman and her daughter were charred to death and one person was injured after their tin shed was allegedly set on fire by miscreants in a village in Karnataka's Bagalkote district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Belagali village of Mudhola taluk of Bagalkote district when the victims, Jaibana Pendari (60) and her daughter Shabana Pendari (20) were asleep. Two other members of the family, Siddiqui and Dastagirisab Pendari made a narrow escape but the latter sustained burn injuries and currently undergoing treatment at Mahalingapur Hospital.

According to police, the family members slept under a shed in their garden at night. It has been reported that some miscreants poured petrol on the shed and set it on fire while the family was asleep last night. A Syntex and a motor was used for the act, police said.

On smelling petrol, Siddiqui came out of the shed on time and saved his life but the woman and her daughter were charred to death while Dastagirisab Pendari was severely injured.