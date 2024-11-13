ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Woman Cheated Of Rs 10.45 Crore In Stock Market Fraud, CID Probe Launched

Davanagere: A case of a woman losing Rs 10.45 crores in the stock market after falling to the desire for high dividends has come to light in Davanagere. Vijayalakshmi of Davangere is the victim of fraud. The woman filed a complaint at the CEN police station in Davanagere.

“I invested Rs 10,45,50,000 from various bank accounts in a share company online step by step. But, when I tried to withdraw the money shown as a dividend, the money was not withdrawn. After this, I came to know that I had been cheated. Also, I went to Mumbai in search of the company. That too was of no use,” she said in the complaint.

Vijayalakshmi had invested Rs 10.45 crore, and the stock market account was showing Rs 23 crore. When women try to withdraw all the money, including the additional money that came with the investment, the company says that she can withdraw half of the money.

“The company also tried to convince me that more money should be invested. After this, I realised about the fraud as I was she was not given the option to withdraw money,” she mentioned in the complaint.

Case Transferred to CID