Karnataka Witnessing Wave in Favour of Congress Govt's Guarantee Schemes: Siddaramaiah

Chitradurga (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said there is no Modi wave in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections but there is one in favour of the Congress party's guarantee schemes in the state. Addressing a poll rally here, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to fulfill any of his promises such as bringing back black money from abroad, creating two crore jobs every year and doubling farm income.

There is no Modi wave in the state because of his lies. People have realised his lies. Hence in the entire country, the Modi wave is not there. If there is any wave it's only our Guarantee wave, Siddaramaiah said, as he referred to the five guarantee schemes launched by his government.

He claimed that during his previous stint as chief minister from 2013 to 2018, he managed to fulfill 158 out of 165 promises, and also started 130 new programmes during the period. The BJP, which governed the state from 2019 to 2023, could not keep up any of its promises, the chief minister alleged at the public meeting, which was also addressed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He also targeted Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda over his party's "unholy alliance" with a "communal BJP". Siddaramaiah said the BJP has been spreading disinformation that the guarantee schemes will be stopped after the Lok Sabha elections. I want to tell you that we will not stop any of these guarantees ever, he said.