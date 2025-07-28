Karnataka: Wild Elephant Attacks In Chikkamagaluru Kill 2 In 4 Days, Protest Erupts

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka has witnessed the second death in a man-animal conflict in four days, triggering protests from locals who demanded immediate and appropriate steps from authorities to curb the menace.
On Sunday night, a man was killed by a wild elephant near Anduvane village in Balehonnur. The 65-year-old man, Subrayagowda, died on the spot. In the second such case, the death Anita (25), a coffee plantation labourer, was attacked by an elephant on Thursday (July 23) while she was returning home at night.
She succumbed to her injuries while being rushed from Balehonnur to Shivamogga for better treatment. Two deaths in an elephant attack in less than a week evoked a public outcry. On Monday morning, people and local organisations' members protested in front of the Forest Department office in Balehonnur.
The Balehonnur-Khandya region saw a complete shutdown, forcing the closure of private schools and the blockade of the Chikkamagaluru-Sringeri State Highway, disrupting vehicular activities.
Protesters sought immediate intervention from the Karnataka government and threatened to continue their agitation until Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Urban Development Minister K.J. George, and local MPs visit the site.
Demonstrators have also threatened to bring the victim’s body to the protest site to highlight the gravity of the issue. MLA TD Rajegowda, former minister DN Jeevaraj, and JDS state vice president Sudhakar have joined the all-party protest.
Karnataka Forest and Environment minister Eshwar B. Khandre condoled the deaths due to wild elephant attacks. He assured the government’s full support to the victims’ kin and assured all possible help to them.
The Chikkamagaluru area has witnessed a rise in wild elephant movements near human settlements, increasing risks to local communities. According to locals, a herd of 25 wild elephants was seen on the Mudigere-Belur border.
