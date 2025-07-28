ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Wild Elephant Attacks In Chikkamagaluru Kill 2 In 4 Days, Protest Erupts

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka has witnessed the second death in a man-animal conflict in four days, triggering protests from locals who demanded immediate and appropriate steps from authorities to curb the menace.

On Sunday night, a man was killed by a wild elephant near Anduvane village in Balehonnur. The 65-year-old man, Subrayagowda, died on the spot. In the second such case, the death Anita (25), a coffee plantation labourer, was attacked by an elephant on Thursday (July 23) while she was returning home at night.

She succumbed to her injuries while being rushed from Balehonnur to Shivamogga for better treatment. Two deaths in an elephant attack in less than a week evoked a public outcry. On Monday morning, people and local organisations' members protested in front of the Forest Department office in Balehonnur.

The Balehonnur-Khandya region saw a complete shutdown, forcing the closure of private schools and the blockade of the Chikkamagaluru-Sringeri State Highway, disrupting vehicular activities.