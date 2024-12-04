Woman, Her Lover among 3 Arrested for 'Murdering' Her Husband and Drowning His Body in River

Belagavi: Wife of a murder victim and her lover were among three arrested in the drowning case in the Harugeri police station limits. The incident took place 11 months ago when the man's body was recovered from the Krishna river.

District Superintendent of Police Dr. Bhimashankar Guleda said, "On December 27, 2023, the body of an unknown person was found in the Krishna river under the jurisdiction of Athani taluk. At that time, when the deceased's details were enquired in the neighboring district and Maharashtra, no clue was found. At the same time, it was known that a young man from Itanal village in Rayabhag taluk was missing. However, no complaint was registered regarding the missing person."

The DSP further said that when our Harugeri police investigated this, it became clear that the deceased in the Krishna river was identified as Mallappa Kambara. Later, upon further investigation, it was revealed that the deceased Mallappa's wife Danavva, his lover Prakash Bennali, and Ramappa Madara had committed the murder together, he said.

The DSP said that a year and a half ago, the woman's father had filed a complaint with the police about her disappearance. "At that time, the woman, who had returned home, had come to the police station and stated that she had run away because of her husband Mallappa's quarrel. However, her husband Mallappa came to know about her running away with Prakash," he said.

The police officer said that there were daily fights between the husband and wife at home over this issue and Mallappa had also warned Prakash to leave his wife. Due to this, thinking that Mallappa was an obstacle to their relationship, Danavva and Prakash, who decided to kill him, drowned Mallappa in the Krishna River with the help of Ramappa, he said.