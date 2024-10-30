Karnataka Waqf Board: HC Ordered New Voter List But Election Announced Without It, Alleges RTI Activist

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ordered the preparation of a new voter list for the upcoming Waqf Board elections and ordered the preparation following a petition filed by RTI activist Wazir Baig. The Bengaluru-based waqf activist petitioned the court, claiming that many names on the original voter list were fraudulent, with some persons engaging in illegal practices to get enrolled as eligible voters.

The election, as per a recent notification issued by the Government of Karnataka, is intended to fill vacancies for the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf in accordance with the WAQF Act 1995 and the WAQF (Amendment) Act 2013. Voting will take place on November 19, 2024, with polling locations set in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Kalaburgi, and Mysuru (for selecting Mutawallis only).

The deadline for withdrawing nominations is November 4, with counting scheduled for November 21, and the election closing on November 22.

Activist Wazir Baig has voiced additional concerns over the present voter list, alleging that it still includes ineligible names and he urged the WAQF Board to release it publicly. He emphasized that the elections for the Mutawalli category must follow a transparent process, ensuring both elected and hereditary members are properly selected, which he claims is currently not being followed.

Warning that all District Waqf Officers involved in preparing the list will be held accountable if it includes fraudulent names, Wazir Baig underscored that his objective is not to obstruct the election but to ensure it proceeds in a lawful and transparent manner. He also vowed to continue investigating the issue and to escalate any further discrepancies to the concerned authorities.