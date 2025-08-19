Karnataka Vs Centre: Shivakumar Threatens to Begin Kalasa-Banduri Project Work Amid Environmental Clearance Delay

Bengaluru: Indirectly expressing his displeasure over the delay in giving environmental clearance for the Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project by the Centre, Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said he would start the construction work on the project if the necessary clearances for the project are delayed further.

Replying to a question in the Assembly, Shivakumar said the tribunal has allocated the state's share of water and the Central Water Commission has given its green signal. But still the project is not getting environmental clearance. "I have met Union Minister of Environment and Forests Bhupendra Yadav four times. He is a good man. He also has a positive mindset (about the state's requirements). But I don't know what his compulsions are," Shivakumar said.

Stating that Karnataka has every right to utilise its share of water allocated by the tribunal, Shivakumar said he was mulling withdrawing Karnataka's petition pending before the Supreme Court and starting work on the Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project. "I have been talking to legal experts, including the Advocate General. If the situation demands, we will withdraw the state's petition and start work. As per my knowledge, there is no legal hurdle for taking up construction works in our state," he said.

He said he has not only floated the tenders but also finalised the awards already. "It shows how serious the Government is about the Kalasa Banduri project. If we get the clearance, within one year we can see results," he added.

Referring to a notice issued by the Goa Chief Wildlife Warden to the Karnataka Government in January 2023, asking it to stop work on the Kalasa-Banduri project site, Shivakumar said: "Who was he to issue a notice to our state? Only the centre or courts can issue notices to us. If he had any issues, he should have approached the Centre. If I were a minister, then I would have cared for his notice and given him a befitting reply," Shivakumar said.

Stating that his Government was committed to implementing the project, Shivakumar said he would soon take an all-party delegation to Delhi to demand early environmental clearance for the project. “The state’s interest is in this project. We cannot delay it anymore. I request that BJP MLAs and MPs from Karnataka also put pressure on the Centre,” he added.