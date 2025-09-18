Karnataka Voters' Deletion Case: CID Wrote 9 Letters To EC Since January 2025
The Congress uploaded the latest letter by CID to EC seeking details of destination IP addresses and ports from where deletion applications were uploaded.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: Hours after Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the Chief Election Commissioner of trying to protect ‘vote thieves’, the Congress has released a latest letter by CID to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking details of people applied for deletion of voters in Aland assembly constituency in the state.
In the letter dated September 9, 2025, which was uploaded by the Congress on its facebook page, the CID asked for destination IP addresses along with destination port numbers of impersonating applications uploaded via NVSP, VHA and Garuda application to delete their names from the voters list (of Aland constituency) between December 12,2022 to February 22, 2023.
The CID had also given a 7-day deadline for the CEO to give these details. The letter was sent by K N Yashawanth Kumar, DySP, Cyber Crime Division, CID. When ETV Bharat contacted Yashwanth Kumar refused to respond to any questions.
"Even though the deadline was over on September 17, the CEO has not given the evidence yet to the CID," the Congress said, adding that without this crucial information the ongoing investigation into the case cannot move further and vote thieves cannot be caught. "Why is the ECI blocking the investigation by refusing to release data to the police?", the Congress asked.
From the letter people can make out that the CID wrote as many as nine letters to the CEO since January 2025 but it got only the IP addresses logs with date and time from the CEO office and is still waiting for destination IP addresses and destination port numbers.
Besides this crucial information, the CID also asked the CEO to provide a detailed document explaining the step-by-step process regarding the functioning of NVSP, VHA and Garuda Apps including user authentication.
It also sought details regarding authentication of users for login, uploading, making changes and deleting voters from the list. It also asked the CEO to confirm if OTP authentication is required to upload applications and if it is required, then provide the details of the mobile numbers to which OTPs were sent.
Read more