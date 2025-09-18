ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Voters' Deletion Case: CID Wrote 9 Letters To EC Since January 2025

Bengaluru: Hours after Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the Chief Election Commissioner of trying to protect ‘vote thieves’, the Congress has released a latest letter by CID to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking details of people applied for deletion of voters in Aland assembly constituency in the state.

In the letter dated September 9, 2025, which was uploaded by the Congress on its facebook page, the CID asked for destination IP addresses along with destination port numbers of impersonating applications uploaded via NVSP, VHA and Garuda application to delete their names from the voters list (of Aland constituency) between December 12,2022 to February 22, 2023.

The CID had also given a 7-day deadline for the CEO to give these details. The letter was sent by K N Yashawanth Kumar, DySP, Cyber Crime Division, CID. When ETV Bharat contacted Yashwanth Kumar refused to respond to any questions.

"Even though the deadline was over on September 17, the CEO has not given the evidence yet to the CID," the Congress said, adding that without this crucial information the ongoing investigation into the case cannot move further and vote thieves cannot be caught. "Why is the ECI blocking the investigation by refusing to release data to the police?", the Congress asked.