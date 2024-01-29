Loading...

Karnataka village continues to be tense after Hanuman flag removed; protests continue

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

The protesters began their protest march to the Deputy Commissioner's office in the district headquarters of Mandya city holding saffron flags as a mark of protest.

Police teams have been deployed as a precautionary measure as villagers, along with BJP, JD(S), Bajrang Dal workers, and activists from other organizations, continued to protest over the removal of the 'Hanumana dwaja' flag and demanded to hoist it once again.

Mandya (Karnataka): The situation remained tense in Keragodu village near here, but under control on Monday, a day after it witnessed strong protests and police action, following the removal of a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's picture hoisted on a 108-ft tall flag post by the authorities.

A large contingent of police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure, as people in and around the village, along with BJP, JD(S) and Bajrang Dal workers and activists from other organisations continued to protest the removal of the 'Hanumana dwaja' flag and demanded that it be hoisted once again.

The protesters began their protest march to the Deputy Commissioner's office in the district headquarters of Mandya city holding saffron flags as a mark of protest. According to reports, they are likely to be joined by JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Police on Sunday had resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. The police and administration had hoisted the Tricolour on the flag pole from which the 'Hanumana dwaja' was removed.

Police have also erected barricades around the flagpole and CCTV cameras have been installed in the area to secure the place and to ensure that no untoward incident occurs, official sources said.

Most shops and establishments have remained shut in the village, they said, as protesting activists and villagers had given a call for a voluntary shutdown. Meanwhile, BJP leaders and workers are holding protests at all the district headquarters of the state today, condemning the "anti-Hindu policy" of the Congress state government and accusing it of "insulting" the national flag.

In Bengaluru, BJP staged a protest at Mysuru Bank circle under the leadership of Jayanagara MLA C K Ramamurthy. They were detained and taken away by the police. Police said no permission was granted to stage a protest at the site.

TAGGED:

Hanuman flagKarnatakaHanumana dwajaH D Kumaraswamy

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.