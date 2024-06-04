Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024: BJP's Kageri Wins with 3.37 Lakh Votes Margin

Uttara Kannada : BJP candidate Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has won Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency with a huge margin of 3,37,872 votes, defeating his nearest rival and Congress candidate Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar. The votes received by Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri were 7,80,494 as against Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar's 4,42,622.

This time, the Congress got ready to give tough competition in the Uttara Kannada constituency, which has been a BJP stronghold for three decades. But the Grand Old Party could not compete as expected, and it has suffered a huge defeat in this constituency.

BJP candidate and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker Kageri maintained his lead all through in Uttara Kannada constituency, which is known for its forests and rich biodiversity in Karnataka.

Kageri was given BJP ticket, setting aside the current and 6-time controversial MP Anantkumar Hegde, who was in the news for wrong reasons after he called for changes in the constitution earlier this year. BJP distanced itself from Hegde’s statement and said that the party had nothing to do with his ‘personal’ views. He was eventually dropped as the party announced Kageri as its pick.

A six-time MLA and a former Minister who had lost the previous Assembly election, Kageri is pitted against Congress candidate Anjali Nimbalkar, who is a one-time MLA.

This Lok Sabha seat comprises Sirsi, Yellapur, Kumta, Haliyal, Karwar, and Bhatkal Assembly segments of Uttara Kannada district and Khanapur and Kittur Assembly segments of Belagavi district. Five of them are represented by Congress and three by BJP.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 1641156, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 76.53% (1256027 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 3 on May 7, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Anantkumar Hegde of BJP was reelected from the seat with 786,042 votes, comprising 68.15% of the total number of votes polled. He defeated Anand Asnotikar of JD(S) by a massive margin of 4,79,649 votes. In 2014, Hegde had won from this seat, polling 546,939 votes (54.64%) and defeating Prashant R Deshpande of Congress by a margin of 1,40,700 votes.