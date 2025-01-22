9 Killed As Fruit Truck Falls Into Valley In Karnataka's Uttara Kannada

Yellapura: At least 9 people were killed and several others were critically injured when a truck carrying fruits and vegetables fell into a 50-metre-deep Valley near the Kageri petrol station in Yellapur, Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, on Wednesday morning.

More than 40 traders were also on board the truck that was travelling from Savanuru in Haveri district to Kumta market in Uttara Kannada district. The fruit vendors were on their way to Yellapura fair to sell fruits when the accident occurred on the Savanur-Hubballi road, the Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayana said.

"Around 5.30 am, the truck driver in a bid to give side to another vehicle went to the extreme left and fell into an about 50 metres deep Valley," the officer said.

Receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. He added that there was no protection wall on the road in the valley. "Eight persons were killed on the spot and two got critical injuries. The injured have been shifted to the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi," the officer said.

The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet. Many people were seriously injured in the incident and the death toll is likely to rise, police said.