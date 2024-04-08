Karnataka: Rs 5.6 crore unaccounted cash; jewellery worth Rs 2 crore seized from jeweller's house

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 8, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

Karnataka

Unaccounted cash and jewellery, which is seized from the house of a jewellery shop owner in Ballari of Karnataka, is stated to be worth over Rs 7 crore, the police sources said. A case has been lodged and further investigation is going on.

Ballari (Karnataka) : Unaccounted cash of Rs 5.60 crore along with a huge amount of gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2 crore were seized in a major operation conducted by the city's Brucepete police here on Sunday, police sources said. The house of the owner of Hema jewellery Shop in Kambali Bazaar was raided and unaccounted cash was seized, the sources said.

A total of Rs 5.60 crore in cash, 3 kg of gold, 103 kg of silver jewellery along with 21 kg of crude silver were seized. The accused jewellery shop owner is identified as Naresh and he has been detained by the police. He is being interrogated. Unaccounted cash and jewellery, which is seized from his house premises, is stated to be worth over Rs 7 crore, the police said.

Giving information about the latest seizures, SP Ranjith Kumar Bandaru said, "We will hand over the seized cash, gold and silver to the Income Tax Department. An inquiry will be conducted to find the source of the money. After that, definite information will be available. The raid was conducted under the leadership of DSP Nanda Reddy." An FIR has been registered in this regard and the police are going ahead with further investigation into the case.

