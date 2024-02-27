Karnataka: Two Including a Techie Sentenced to 20 Years for Gangraping Woman Colleague

Gangavati (Karnataka) : An Additional District and Sessions Court here sentenced two accused who had taken a young woman colleague on a trip and mixed alcohol in a soft drink and raped her while she was unconscious.

First Additional District and Sessions Judge Sadananda Nagappa, who heard the case, sentenced the two rapists to twenty years in prison and also to a fine of three lakh rupees each. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional five-year jail term, the court ruled.

The culprits have been identified as software engineer Rohit Pramod Mangalik from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh and Rajkumar Madanal Saini from Sikar district in Rajasthan. In this regard, the victim girl from West Bengal had registered a case in the Gangavati rural police station.

The young woman filed a complaint alleging that these two youths were working with the victim woman in a private company in Hyderabad. In 2015, the youth brought this young woman to Virupapura Gadde of Gangavati Taluk's Anegondi Hobli for a trip. They had rented a room at Hema Guest House.

While partying at night, the young woman was taking a cold drink. Without her knowledge, young men had mixed prescription drugs on them. After drinking it, she went to sleep. Later, these two had raped her.

The police investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet to the court. Public prosecutor S Nagalakshmi argued on behalf of the woman victim in the case. Now the court has ruled in favor of the woman and the two criminals have been sentenced to jail.