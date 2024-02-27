Karnataka: Two Including a Techie Sentenced to 20 Years for Gangraping Woman Colleague

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 26 minutes ago

Karnataka: Two Including Techie Sentenced to 20 Years for Gangraping Woman Colleague

A Karnataka District and Sessions Court sentenced two persons including a techie to twenty years jail for allegedly gangraping a young woman who was their colleague. The accused took the young woman to Virupapura Gadde tourist place in Gangavati Taluk's Anegondi Hobli for a trip where they allegedly mixed alcohol in soft drink and gave it to their victim before committing the offence.

Gangavati (Karnataka) : An Additional District and Sessions Court here sentenced two accused who had taken a young woman colleague on a trip and mixed alcohol in a soft drink and raped her while she was unconscious.

First Additional District and Sessions Judge Sadananda Nagappa, who heard the case, sentenced the two rapists to twenty years in prison and also to a fine of three lakh rupees each. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional five-year jail term, the court ruled.

The culprits have been identified as software engineer Rohit Pramod Mangalik from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh and Rajkumar Madanal Saini from Sikar district in Rajasthan. In this regard, the victim girl from West Bengal had registered a case in the Gangavati rural police station.

The young woman filed a complaint alleging that these two youths were working with the victim woman in a private company in Hyderabad. In 2015, the youth brought this young woman to Virupapura Gadde of Gangavati Taluk's Anegondi Hobli for a trip. They had rented a room at Hema Guest House.

While partying at night, the young woman was taking a cold drink. Without her knowledge, young men had mixed prescription drugs on them. After drinking it, she went to sleep. Later, these two had raped her.

The police investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet to the court. Public prosecutor S Nagalakshmi argued on behalf of the woman victim in the case. Now the court has ruled in favor of the woman and the two criminals have been sentenced to jail.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

TAGGED:

Gang RapeRapeKarnatakaCourtVirupapura Gadde

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

WTO: India's Permanent Solution Push for Public Stockholding of Food Grains to Ensure Food Security

IBSA Calls for Human-Centric, Ethical Use of Emerging Technologies

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.