Karnataka: Two Drivers Electrocuted While Cleaning Autorickshaw In Mangaluru

Dakshina Kannada: Two autorickshaw drivers were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire while cleaning the vehicle near Rosario School in Mangaluru of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Raju and Devaraju, who were residents of Puttur and Sakaleshpur in Hassan respectively.

Raju had come to clean the autorickshaw at around 4.30 am on Thursday. A live wire had fallen on the vehicle at that time. Raju who was cleaning the vehicle did not notice the wire and accidentally touched it and got electrocuted.

Hearing his shouts, Devraj came to save Raju. He brought a gunny bag with him and tried to rescue Raju. However, he too was electrocuted and both died on the spot.