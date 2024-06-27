ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Two Drivers Electrocuted While Cleaning Autorickshaw In Mangaluru

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

Raju, a driver, came in contact with a live wire while cleaning his autorickshaw in the early hours on Thursday and died. The other driver, Devaraju who tried to save Raju, was also electrocuted.

Karnataka: Two Drivers Electrocuted While Cleaning Autorickshaw In Mangaluru
Deceased auto drivers, Raju and Devaraju (Etv Bharat Photo)

Dakshina Kannada: Two autorickshaw drivers were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire while cleaning the vehicle near Rosario School in Mangaluru of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Raju and Devaraju, who were residents of Puttur and Sakaleshpur in Hassan respectively.

Raju had come to clean the autorickshaw at around 4.30 am on Thursday. A live wire had fallen on the vehicle at that time. Raju who was cleaning the vehicle did not notice the wire and accidentally touched it and got electrocuted.

Hearing his shouts, Devraj came to save Raju. He brought a gunny bag with him and tried to rescue Raju. However, he too was electrocuted and both died on the spot.

Locals informed police and the two men were shifted to the Wenlock Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem. Police said both of them lived in a rented room behind the Rosario Church in Pandeshwar.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner said, "It is suspected that two died after coming in contact with a live wire. CCTV footage of the area will be inspected."

It has been raining heavily in Dakshina Kannada for the last few days. Due to which, district administration has declared holiday in schools.

