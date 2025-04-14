Karnataka Tribal Man Who Spent 17 Months In Jail For 'Killing' His Living Wife, Seeks Restoration Of Honour

Bengaluru: The last four years have been very excruciating for Kurubara Suresh, 35, a labourer from the tribal community in Karnataka's Kodagu district. Not only did his wife, Mallige, elope with his alleged paramour, subjecting him to social humiliation, but he also spent 17 months in jail. Guess what for? Killing Mallige, who is alive and living happily with her boyfriend in a village just 30 km away from him.

Thanks to the negligence, as put out by Suresh's advocate Pandu Poojary, on the part of the Bettadapura police in Mysuru district, who concluded that an unidentified skeleton of a woman found in an open field in their limits was that of Mallige's and Suresh was the killer. All that they relied on to book Suresh, as claimed by themselves, was that Suresh and Mallige shared a strained marital life and Mallige's mother identified the saree, a pair of chappals, and bangles found near the skeleton were of her daughter's.

Even one and a half years after his release from jail on bail, Suresh encountered villagers and relatives who believed he killed Mallige. Worse, his two teenage children also believed so. There was none to listen to his pleadings for innocence until his friends found Mallige, in her flesh and blood, happily having lunch with her boyfriend-turned-second husband Ganesh at a hotel in Madikeri town on April 1.

"Ever since Mallige went missing from my house in October 2020, I have been saying she is alive. But no one listened to me. Police also did not care to act on my complaint about Mallige's disappearance. But now I stand vindictive,” Suresh told ETV Bharat while recalling the horrible experience he had to undergo in jail for two years and how police framed him in a false case.

A resident of Basavana Halli village in Kushalnagar taluk in Kodagu district, Suresh's ordeal started when Mallige, with whom he had been married for 18 years, went missing on the night of October 10, 2020. After searching for her in vain, he filed a missing person complaint with the Kushalnagar Rural Police Station on November 13, 2020.

A day before his complaint, Bettadapura police in the neighbouring Mysuru district found the skeletal remains of an unidentified woman in their limits and in May 2021 arrested Suresh.

"The arrest was made on a presumption that Suresh might have killed Mallige as he knew about her extramarital affair with her relative Ganesh. Suresh was forced to accept the crime," Poojary said. "The fact that Suresh had not mentioned his wife's affair in his missing person complaint also made police grow suspicious of him," he added.

The police also claimed Mallige's mother Gauri and Suresh's son visited the Bettadapura police station on 18 July 2021, and identified the saree, bangles, and undergarments on the skeletal remains belonging to Mallige to defend Suresh's arrest. An eyewitness’ statement that he saw Suresh and Mallige together before she had gone missing also contributed to his arrest.

Pointing out several lapses in the investigation by the police, Poojary said the first thing the police should have done was establish the identity of the skeletal remains. But in this case, the DNA test was done several months after Suresh’s arrest.

After spending almost one and a half years in jail, Suresh was released on bail in September 2023. "While all this was happening, police were suspecting that I had even killed Ganesh in Titimati forests as his mobile number was not active for many days," Suresh claimed.

After his release, Suresh and his family members decided to find out Mallige's whereabouts on their own as they had lost hope and trust in the police. They circulated pictures of her with friends and relatives, requesting to alert them or the police if they found Mallige anywhere.

On April 1, their efforts paid off as Suresh's two friends, who had come to Madikeri to get their vehicle insured, saw Mallige and Ganesh having lunch in a hotel. After they started taking videos of them, Mallige and Ganesh tried to escape by boarding a bus. By then, Suresh's friends caught hold of them and handed them to the local police.

Mallige and Ganesh were produced before the 5th Mysuru District and Sessions Court the next day as proof that she was alive. Now that the chargesheet filed in the case has come under the scanner with Mallige, who is said to have been killed is alive, the court has issued notices to Mysuru SP N Vishnuvardhana and the Investigating Officer of Bettadapura police station, asking them to respond to the charges of false arrest levelled by Suresh. The SP has also been asked to submit a detailed report on the alleged negligence by Bettadapura police in handling the case by April 17.

“Now that Suresh’s innocence has been proved, we have decided to move an application under IPC Section 211 seeking action against the investigating officer who tried to frame Suresh. We are also seeking an honourable release to Suresh from the case,” Poojary said.

Suresh, on his part, wants Mallige, her boyfriend and the Bettadapura police to be punished by the court. “If police who are here to protect the law started framing innocents in false cases, how can people believe them? They should be punished for what they did to me,” he demanded.

Heaving a sigh of relief, V Gandhi, Suresh’s father, expressed happiness over the turn of events over the last few days. But he was angry at the police for mishandling his son’s case. "Even though we knew that Mallige was alive and pleaded with the police to search for her, they did not do anything. Whenever we put pressure, they asked us to pay for petrol and other expenses. We are daily wage labourers, how can we pay them? If this is the attitude of the police, why do we even need them? Is it not the duty of the police to search for a person once the missing complaint is filed?" he asked.