Karnataka: Trader Injured as Bag Containing Gunpowder Explodes in Shop at Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka): A 50-year-old trader was injured in a minor explosion that occurred in a shop in front of the bus stand in Shiralakoppa taluk of Karnataka's Shivamogga district this afternoon, police said.

Antoni Das (50), who runs a garment shop in Shiralakoppa, was rushed to Shiralakoppa Government Hospital for treatment.

According to police, Das was at his shop when a couple arrived there. They kept their bag at the shop and went to buy some other things from the market. However, the bag suddenly exploded and a gas stove that was kept inside the shop burst. Das suffered burn injuries on his legs and hands, police said.

Police have taken the couple into custody and are currently interrogating them. The couple, identified as Umesh and Rupa, residents of Haveri district told police that they had purchased gunpowder to kill wild animals and kept the packets inside their bag.

"The couple had arrived at Shiralakoppa and had gone for buying some essentials from the market leaving their heavy bag at the shop. There is no need to panic,'' police said.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, Mithun Kumar visited the spot and inspected the area. A case has been registered at Shiralakoppa police station and investigations are underway.