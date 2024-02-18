Karnataka: Trader Injured as Bag Containing Gunpowder Explodes in Shop at Shivamogga

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Karnataka: Trader Injured as Bag Containing Gunpowder Explodes in Shop at Shivamogga

A couple from Karnataka's Haveri district had bought gunpowder to kill animals and kept the bag at a shop. However the bag exploded creating panic among locals. A trader was injured and undergoing treatment.

Shivamogga (Karnataka): A 50-year-old trader was injured in a minor explosion that occurred in a shop in front of the bus stand in Shiralakoppa taluk of Karnataka's Shivamogga district this afternoon, police said.

Antoni Das (50), who runs a garment shop in Shiralakoppa, was rushed to Shiralakoppa Government Hospital for treatment.

According to police, Das was at his shop when a couple arrived there. They kept their bag at the shop and went to buy some other things from the market. However, the bag suddenly exploded and a gas stove that was kept inside the shop burst. Das suffered burn injuries on his legs and hands, police said.

Police have taken the couple into custody and are currently interrogating them. The couple, identified as Umesh and Rupa, residents of Haveri district told police that they had purchased gunpowder to kill wild animals and kept the packets inside their bag.

"The couple had arrived at Shiralakoppa and had gone for buying some essentials from the market leaving their heavy bag at the shop. There is no need to panic,'' police said.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, Mithun Kumar visited the spot and inspected the area. A case has been registered at Shiralakoppa police station and investigations are underway.

Read more

  1. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Making Hoax Call to Blast IGI Airport
  2. Two SOG Jawans Injured in Landmine Blast in Odisha
  3. Three more held for blast and blaze at firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda

TAGGED:

Trader InjuredGunpowderExplosion

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.