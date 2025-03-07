Karnataka's Total Loan Burden To Cross Rs 7.6 Lakh Crore In Next Fiscal, But CM Says All Is Fine

Bengaluru: With the government expected to raise an estimated Rs 1.16 lakh crore loans for the fiscal year 2025-26, Rs 11,000 crore up from the current fiscal year, the total gross borrowings of the state will touch Rs 7.64 lakh, raising concern over the state's financial health.

With the growing debt, the repayment amount is also on the rise. During the next fiscal, the government is spending Rs 26,474 crore on loan repayment, up by Rs 1,500 crore from the current financial year. "About 18% of the state's total expenditure is going towards debt servicing, which is a matter of concern," said an official from the Finance Department.

However, Siddaramaiah defended this, saying he had to borrow more as he increased allocations to all the departments to ensure the overall economic growth of all sections of society. He also claimed that increased borrowings are not a sign of financial indiscipline, as criticised by the Opposition BJP.

"The State Government is well within the parameters set by the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act. At 24.91%, our total borrowings are within 25% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), a limit prescribed by the KFRA. Similarly, our fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 90,428 crore for the next fiscal year, which is 2.95% of the GSDP. These figures demonstrate our financial discipline," he said during the post-budget press meet.

He also hit back at the BJP, saying that the Centre's borrowings and fiscal deficits for the next fiscal year have breached the limits of the FRA by big margins. "While the Centre's fiscal deficit stands at 4.61%, the borrowings have touched 56% of the Country's GDP. "What moral right do the BJP leaders in Karnataka have to criticise financial prudence? Let them go and question Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Describing his budget as far-sighted and aimed at creating equality in society, the Chief Minister defended the higher allocations made for minority communities. "Since the level of poverty is high and education is low among minorities, especially Muslims, it was necessary for him to make higher allocation. Can you call it a minority appeasing budget that allocated just Rs 4,500 crore out of Rs 4.09 lakh crore outlay?" he asked.