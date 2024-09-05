ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Toddler Dies After Swallowing Lid Of Juice Bottle While Playing

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

A toddler had accidentally swallowed a juice bottle's lid and was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Karnataka: Toddler Dies After Swallowing Lid Of Juice Bottle While Playing
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Shivamogga (Karnataka): A one-and-a-half-year-old child died allegedly after swallowing a juice bottle cap while playing at his home in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, police said on Thursday.

The tragic incident took place in Haraguvalli village of Shikaripura taluk under Amatekoppa village panchayat. The child was playing at his house when he accidentally swallowed the bottle's lid, which got stuck in his throat. Following which, the child started having breathing difficulties.

Parents of the child, Veda and Gangadhar, immediately rushed him to Shikaripura hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. The duty doctor examined the child and declared him dead. The incident has left the parents and family members of the child in a state of grief and shock.

Last year, a nine-month-old baby died after allegedly swallowing a balloon at his house in Kattuputhur police station area in Tiruchi district. The child was taken to the government hospital in a 108 hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Prior to which, a three-year-old boy had died after swallowing a coin in Kadangallur in Aluva in Kerala. His family members had alleged that medical negligence had led to the death. The X-ray revealed that the coin had reached the boy's stomach.

