Karnataka To Unveil New Industrial, EV Policies At Global Investors Meet Next Month

New Delhi: The Karnataka government will announce a new industrial policy and two policies on electric vehicles and clean mobility at the Karnataka Invest Summit in Bengaluru next month, Industries Minister M B Patil said Wednesday.

Setting a "realistic target" of Rs 10 lakh crore investments, Patil said 80 per cent would materialize, unlike the previous summit where Rs 2.60 lakh crore in hydrogen project commitments did not take off.

The new policy offers flexible incentives based on capital investment and turnover. Companies undertaking manufacturing innovation research will get 10 per cent incentives, while district and taluk-level investments will receive an additional 5 per cent.