ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka To Launch Caste Survey From September 22, To Cover Seven Crore Residents

A sticker displaying the UHID will then be fixed to the main door. In apartment complexes or multi-unit buildings, a single GPS point will be taken for the entire structure, but each dwelling will still receive its own UHID and sticker.

Typically, a meter reader covers around 3,000 meters, and with one enumerator assigned around 150 houses, a meter reader’s area will be divided into roughly 20 enumeration blocks. Household Identification and UHID Stickers Every household will be geo-tagged and assigned a Unique Household Identity (UHID). When meter readers and local officials first visit, they will capture GPS coordinates, and the app will automatically generate the UHID along with details of the household head, address and electricity connection category.

Unlike the 2014–15 survey that relied on outdated 2011 census maps, this round will use a fresh household list created with the help of the Energy Department and local electricity supply companies (ESCOMs). Each electricity connection in the state has a unique RR number, which has been used to prepare a detailed list of homes.

Scheduled to run till October 7, the massive exercise will cover nearly seven crore residents across the state. Conducted by the State Backward Classes Commission, the survey aims to provide an accurate picture of Karnataka’s social and educational profile. Around 1.75 lakh enumerators will participate in the exercise, using a dedicated mobile app, GPS mapping and geotagging to ensure precise and scientific data collection. The final report is expected by December. Technology-Driven Data Collection Enumerators will visit every household and ask around 60 questions related to social, educational and economic conditions. Responses will be recorded directly into the mobile app to reduce errors and duplication.

Homes will be grouped into clusters of 100 to 150 households to form Enumeration Blocks (EBs), each with a unique code. Digital maps showing EB boundaries will be available in the app, and printed copies will be provided if necessary.



Step-by-Step Enumeration Process



The survey process will follow several clear steps. After the initial mapping and UHID assignment, enumerators will visit every home to confirm the UHID on the sticker and enter the data into the app.

If a house is missing from the list but is occupied, the enumerator can add it on the spot and the app will generate a new UHID and survey ID. Vacant homes will be flagged and verified by supervisors.

Once all details are collected, the sticker on the door will display both the UHID and survey ID, indicating completion. Before moving to the next household, the enumerator must submit the current family’s data. If some information is incomplete, the app allows saving drafts for up to three families.



Reaching Remote and Urban Slum Areas



Special measures are in place for houses without electricity connections, as well as those in dense urban slums where individual RR numbers may not exist. In such cases, enumerators will geotag the homes through the app and supervisors will verify them later.

Migrant families will be included if they have ration cards or Aadhaar registered in Karnataka, but only Karnataka-linked Aadhaar details will be accepted. At least one identification document—such as a BPL card, Aadhaar or caste certificate—must be provided by each household.



Rules for Recording Family Details



The survey guidelines also clarify how family details will be recorded. A female or widowed head of household will be officially recognized as the family head. A child’s caste will be recorded based on the father’s caste, not the mother’s.

If a daughter has recently married and moved to her husband’s house, her details will be collected there. When members of a single ration card live in different locations, their information will be recorded at one place only. If more than one ration card exists in a single dwelling, each group of cardholders will be counted as a separate family. For those who have converted to another religion but still retain their original caste name—such as Lingayat Christian or Kuruba Christian—their details will be recorded under their converted religion.



Aim for Accuracy and Transparency



Officials emphasize that once a household’s data is submitted through the app, no changes can be made, although edits are possible before final submission. They believe that this technology-enabled approach, with GPS validation and UHID tagging, will give Karnataka its most accurate and up-to-date social and educational profile yet.