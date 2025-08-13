Karnataka To Install Anti-Suicide Devices in Medical Hostels After Student Deaths

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: In just two weeks, two young students at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) died by suicide — MBBS student Bharat Yatthinamani (22) on July 22, 2025, and nursing student Nishkala (21) on August 2, 2025. The incidents have prompted the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to seriously consider installing anti-suicide devices on ceiling fans across medical hostels in Karnataka.

How the Devices Work

The anti-suicide ceiling fan devices are designed to prevent attempts at hanging. If abnormal weight is applied, the device detaches the fan from its hook, causing it to drop, and at the same time triggers a loud siren to alert others nearby. A pilot demonstration was carried out at MIMS, and other designs — such as fixing fans directly to ceilings so they collapse under pressure — were also discussed.

RGUHS’s Curriculum Development Cell, led by Dr. Sanjeev, visited MIMS in late July to assess the situation and prepare the proposal. While details on costs and the full rollout plan are not yet confirmed, MIMS is expected to serve as the pilot site before the initiative expands to other hostels.

Karnataka Authorities and Experts Speak on Prevention

Minister for Medical Education, Government of Karnataka, Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, expressed concern, “It is very sad to hear about the suicide of medical students in Mandya. Stress, anxiety, and depression pushing students to take the extreme step is unfortunate. RGUHS is examining measures, including anti-suicide devices for ceiling fans, to prevent such incidents in the future. Counselling centres with professional counsellors are already in place in medical colleges, but more needs to be done.”

Mental health experts warn that devices alone cannot solve the problem. Psychiatrist Dr. Faraz Syed Mohammed notes that, “Stress is not always the reason for suicide — depression, anxiety, and other mental illnesses often go unnoticed. These must be identified and treated early. Devices are a superficial measure if we do not address the root causes. Removing stigma and encouraging students to seek help is essential, and they need to be encouraged to share their feelings.”

Medical Students' Voice on the Critical Issue

Several students shared their thoughts, reflecting the emotional challenges they face.



Vidhun Ravi Kumar, a 2nd-year MBBS student, says, “Stress builds up quietly — academics, family expectations, financial struggles. Devices may prevent one method, but the real solution is open conversations and ending the stigma around mental health.”

Sufiya Tasneem, a 3rd-year MBBS student, says, “The pressure is relentless — exams, long hours, fear of failure. Support from friends, breaks, and knowing it’s okay to seek help make a difference. Devices might stop an impulsive act, but we need more counsellors in hostels.”

Vishnu V, a 2nd-year dental student, says, “Loneliness is a big trigger, especially for students far from home. Recreational activities, mentorship, and counsellors can change hostel life. Devices are a good safety measure, but they can’t replace empathy.”

Arjun Prasad, a 1st-year MBBS student, says, “Students reach breaking points when they feel trapped. Workshops and peer-support groups should be mandatory. Prevention must start much earlier than the crisis moment.”

More Than Just a Device

States like Rajasthan have already mandated spring-loaded fans that uncoil under excess weight, along with alarms. However, experts agree that mechanical measures must be paired with stronger mental health infrastructure — including early screening, counselling services, awareness programs, and peer-support systems.

While RGUHS’s move is seen as a proactive step, many believe that real suicide prevention in medical institutions requires tackling root causes — from academic pressure to social isolation — and building a campus culture where seeking help is normal and stigma-free.

