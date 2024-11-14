Karnataka To Form SIT To Investigate Covid-19 Irregularities

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct further investigation and action based on the interim report of retired Justice Michael D Cunha Commission on the alleged illegality during the Covid-19 period in the previous BJP government.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting on Thursday, law minister H K Patil said, "The state government has decided to form the SIT after examining the interim report. The Cabinet has decided to form an SIT for further investigation and action based on the basis, content and information in the report," he said.

"An investigation will be conducted on the irregularities found in the report of the Michael de Cunha Commission. SIT will be constituted under the leadership of IG. Investigation will be initiated based on the information of the commission. SIT will register criminal cases including economic aspects and take action accordingly. If necessary, apart from the information in the report, further investigation will also be taken up. FIR will be filed and action will be taken," Patil said.

"Action will be taken against those who have committed illegal activities during Covid-19 in the state. It has been decided to form the SIT as a further step towards unveiling the truth and providing justice," he informed.

"During Covid-19, there was widespread corruption, irresponsibility and fraud in the state. The file was made inaccessible by tampering with the information. All legislative committees were banned from meeting. Although PPE kits were available for just Rs 330-440, lakhs of them were purchased for Rs 2,017. Medicines were purchased from blacklisted companies at double the actual price," he alleged.

''The commission was appointed in connection with Covid-19 illegality. A whopping 50,000 files were reviewed by the commission and an interim report was submitted. A cabinet sub-committee was constituted to study the report. The discussions in the cabinet sub-committee meeting were presented in the cabinet meeting. The universal corruption seen, the many inhumanities, and the actions taken by the officials at the behest of the political leaders are shocking. The way the government behaved then, the steps taken by the then ministers and the CM is a step that hinders the search for the truth," Patil rued.