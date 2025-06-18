ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka to Celebrate International Yoga Day With Statewide Events And New Yoga Initiatives

Bengaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that the Karnataka government is organising a large-scale yoga initiative titled 'Yoga Sangama' on June 21 to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga. Speaking at a press conference held at the Health Soudha in Bengaluru, the minister said that over 5 lakh people across the state are expected to participate in yoga sessions on that day.

The main event will take place on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, where 5,000 participants will perform yoga from 6 AM to 8 AM. The Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, will inaugurate the session, which will also see the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, other legislators, Members of Parliament, athletes, and artists.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

In Mysuru, a special mega yoga session called ‘Yoga Mahakumbha’ will be held on the premises of the Mysore Palace, where 15,000 participants are expected. Additionally, yoga demonstrations will take place in 30 district centres, each accommodating at least 5,000 participants. The Department of Health will conduct 45-minute yoga demonstrations at 100 health centres across the state between 7:00 and 7:45 AM.

A key initiative announced by the minister is the proposal to declare Mysuru as India's first dedicated "Yoga District." The state government has submitted this proposal to the Centre, with the aim that at least one person in every household in Mysuru will practice yoga regularly.