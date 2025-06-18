Karnataka to Celebrate International Yoga Day With Statewide Events And New Yoga Initiatives

Bengaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that the Karnataka government is organising a large-scale yoga initiative titled 'Yoga Sangama' on June 21 to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga. Speaking at a press conference held at the Health Soudha in Bengaluru, the minister said that over 5 lakh people across the state are expected to participate in yoga sessions on that day.
The main event will take place on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, where 5,000 participants will perform yoga from 6 AM to 8 AM. The Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, will inaugurate the session, which will also see the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, other legislators, Members of Parliament, athletes, and artists.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”
In Mysuru, a special mega yoga session called ‘Yoga Mahakumbha’ will be held on the premises of the Mysore Palace, where 15,000 participants are expected. Additionally, yoga demonstrations will take place in 30 district centres, each accommodating at least 5,000 participants. The Department of Health will conduct 45-minute yoga demonstrations at 100 health centres across the state between 7:00 and 7:45 AM.
A key initiative announced by the minister is the proposal to declare Mysuru as India's first dedicated "Yoga District." The state government has submitted this proposal to the Centre, with the aim that at least one person in every household in Mysuru will practice yoga regularly.
The Ayush Department has planned several themed events, such as Yoga Park, Yoga Dhanush, Green Yoga, Yoga Sangama, Yoga Unplugged, and more. Under the Green Yoga program, one lakh saplings will be planted across the state. The Yoga Dhanush campaign aims to train 5 lakh people in yoga, including students in 5,000 schools.
Yoga Unplugged, a youth-focused program, is already underway. Through national-level competitions and training camps, around 25,000 young people will be trained in yoga.
Towards the end of June, a national-level seminar on “The Role of Yoga in One World, One Health” will be held at the Science Auditorium of the University of Mysore, where national yoga experts will participate. In early July, further thematic seminars will be organised: Manasa Yoga at NIMHANS in Bengaluru, Cardio Yoga at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology in Mysuru, and Carcino Yoga at Kidwai Cancer Institute in Bengaluru.
These events are part of a broader push by the Karnataka government to promote yoga as a regular practice and integrate it into health and wellness efforts across the state.