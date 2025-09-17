ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Ties Up With ADB To Boost Higher Education, Skill Development

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has joined hands with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to improve higher education and skill development across the state. Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar announced the partnership at the 17th edition of “Manthan,” an innovation and business plan presentation hosted by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI).

Nine Centres of Excellence Planned Across the State

Sudhakar said the government will set up nine Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in engineering colleges and polytechnics. Each centre will include 60 per cent shared facilities for core engineering branches, 20 per cent space for original equipment manufacturers to provide hands-on training and certifications, and up to 20 per cent space for start-ups.

“These initiatives are not just about improving infrastructure,” he said. “They are about building confidence, providing real-world exposure, ensuring equity for girl students, and making government institutions globally competitive.”



Industry Links and Skill-Oriented Learning

To bridge the gap between government and private institutions, the state plans to update curricula and award academic credits for skill modules. Karnataka currently has 17 government engineering colleges, six constituent VTU colleges, and more than 100 government and private polytechnics, many of which face challenges in placements and infrastructure.

Industry partnerships are already underway. Hewlett-Packard has set up a Centre of Excellence in Gaming and VFX at SKSJJTI in Bengaluru, which will soon be inaugurated and replicated in other institutions. The government is also encouraging students to treat industry exposure as part of their education.