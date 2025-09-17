Karnataka Ties Up With ADB To Boost Higher Education, Skill Development
To bridge the gap between government and private institutions, the state plans to update curricula and award academic credits for skill modules.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 1:00 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has joined hands with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to improve higher education and skill development across the state. Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar announced the partnership at the 17th edition of “Manthan,” an innovation and business plan presentation hosted by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI).
Nine Centres of Excellence Planned Across the State
Sudhakar said the government will set up nine Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in engineering colleges and polytechnics. Each centre will include 60 per cent shared facilities for core engineering branches, 20 per cent space for original equipment manufacturers to provide hands-on training and certifications, and up to 20 per cent space for start-ups.
“These initiatives are not just about improving infrastructure,” he said. “They are about building confidence, providing real-world exposure, ensuring equity for girl students, and making government institutions globally competitive.”
Industry Links and Skill-Oriented Learning
To bridge the gap between government and private institutions, the state plans to update curricula and award academic credits for skill modules. Karnataka currently has 17 government engineering colleges, six constituent VTU colleges, and more than 100 government and private polytechnics, many of which face challenges in placements and infrastructure.
Industry partnerships are already underway. Hewlett-Packard has set up a Centre of Excellence in Gaming and VFX at SKSJJTI in Bengaluru, which will soon be inaugurated and replicated in other institutions. The government is also encouraging students to treat industry exposure as part of their education.
Scholarships and International Exposure for Students
Starting this academic year, over 37,000 girl students from government schools and colleges will receive an annual scholarship of ₹30,000 for ITI, diploma, degree, engineering, medical, arts, science, and other courses.
The state will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Azeem Premji Foundation on September 30 to implement the program and cover additional students beyond the initial number.
Global opportunities are also being promoted. Through the Scholars of Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (SCOUT) program, 30 students and six faculty members recently visited the University of East London. In addition, the Karnataka Tuning Scholarship Master Programme will sponsor one-year postgraduate courses in the UK for selected girl students.
FKCCI President M.G. Balakrishna urged the government to set up an incubation centre of excellence in Dabaspet to help startups develop artificial intelligence technologies. Dr. I.S. Prasad, advisor to Manthan, said the event has encouraged young entrepreneurs since 2008.