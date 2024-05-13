Karnataka: Three Missing Children Found Dead in Sewage Treatment Plant in Vijayapura

Vijayapura (Karnataka): Three children, aged between 6 and 11, who were reported missing on Sunday, were found dead in a sewage treatment plant at Shantiniketan Nagar in Karnataka's Vijaypura this afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as 11-year-old Anushka, 9-year-old Vijay and 6-year-old Mihir, police said. They went missing while playing in Gachinakatti Colony in Vijayapura yesterday.

The family members, neighbours and locals, searched for them but could not trace them. Their movements were captured by CCTVs of Shantiniketan School and Jyoti Pipe Factory till 11 am after which, no traces were available. Parents lodged a missing complaint at the APMC police station.

During investigations, police went to the sewage water treatment plant, opposite Shantiniketan School but the in-charge informed that no child had come there. "The owner of a cement manufacturing unit, located next to the sewage treatment plant got suspicious and came to the spot and spotted the bodies floating in the water. He immediately informed police," a local said.

It is being suspected that the children might have slipped into the water but investigations are underway, police said. The incident has sparked protest with the parents complaining against lack of adequate security arrangements here. They placed the bodies on the road and staged a protest. Locals have demanded proper security and CCTV cameras in the area.

On information about the incident, senior police officials and deputy collector arrived at the spot and promised to take appropriate action. At present, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.