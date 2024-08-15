ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Three From Family Die By Suicide

Hassan (Karnataka): Unable to pay the debt, three members of a family allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Hemavati canal in Channarayapatna of Hassan district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Srinivas (43), his wife Shweta (36) and their daughter Nagashree (13). A senior police official said that Srinivas was the car driver.

"His wife Shweta was a teacher in a private school near Sravanabelagola. Srinivas had taken loans from various sources for his daughter's education and to meet other expenses. The couple was in trouble as they could not repay the loan," the senior police official added.

According to the police official, the couple, who took their daughter from home last Tuesday, did not return. "Their parents searched everywhere. When there was no clue, they lodged a complaint at the Channarayapatna Nagar Police Station. The next day, the bodies of Srinivas and Shweta were found near Mudlapura in Bagur Hobali. The fire brigade personnel are searching for the body of Nagashree," the police official added.