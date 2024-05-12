ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Shocker: 3 Car Dealers Tortured With Electric Shock On Private Parts; 7 Arrested

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

The incident took place in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.
Second-hand car dealers Ramesh Madiwala, Sameeruddin, and Abdul Rehman were given electric shock on their private parts(Photo: ETV Bharat)

Second-hand car dealers Ramesh Madiwala, Sameeruddin, and Abdul Rehman were given electric shock on their private parts for allegedly delaying the delivery of a vehicle. They were brutally tortured after being kidnapped in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Seven people were arrested here for torturing a second-hand car dealer and two others by giving electric shock to their private parts, police said on Saturday.

Police arrested the accused Imran Patel, Mohammed Mateen, Ramesh Doddamani, Sagar Koli and their accomplices for torturing second-hand car dealer Ramesh Madiwala, Sameeruddin and Abdul Rehman.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they were tortured for allegedly delaying the delivery of a vehicle following which the accused allegedly demanded money for their release.

Police arrested seven people while a hunt is on for others involved in the incident. The Gulbarga VV police alerted after a video of several men being tortured went viral on social media. Police then raided the house and rescued three people including car dealer Arjun Madiwal.

Kalaburagi police commissioner Chetan R said that Arjun from Devanoor village in Sedam taluk, and his friends Sameeroddin and Abdul came to Kalaburagi on May 5 to show a car to Ramesh. Ramesh then decided to buy the car after a test drive. He took Arjun and his two friends to Hagarga road to collect money from a man there and buy the vehicle.

Ramesh and his associates, who were already present there, assaulted Arjun and his friends when they reached the spot and then dragged them to a far off location.

Arjun, in his FIR, stated that the accused, demanded a share of their profit from his used car business. "They also stripped and assaulted us by giving electric shocks to our private parts," Arjun said. One of the accused also shot a video of the victims being tortured, Arjun added.

