Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Join Hands to Resolve Wildlife-Human Conflict in Borders

Chamarajanagar: The three southern states, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, on Sunday pledged to combat wildlife crime such as poaching and take steps for wildlife conservation jointly.

Karnataka Forest Minister, Eshwara Khandre informed about the decision of governments on Sunday. Meanwhile, the first coordination meeting of top forest department officials of three states with Kerala Forest Minister AK Sashindran was held on Sunday near the safari welcome centre of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Speaking at the meeting, Khandre said, "This meeting was held on the orders of the central government. It is a meeting that is the result of the concern and self-effort of the three southern states."

"Wild animals freely move from one forest to another. Elephants roam freely between Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka for hundreds of years. No wildlife area has any state boundary. There is an elephant corridor. Tigers also move from one forest to another. Measures will be taken to reduce damage to life or crops by these wild animals in any state. It has also been discussed and plans will be given a concrete form soon," he further said.

"Forest and wildlife conservation programmes are being conducted by all three states, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. That is why the numbers of wild animals in these states increased. It is crucial to continue these efforts," Khandre added.

He continued, "Efficient use of advanced technology is needed to prevent wildlife-human conflict such as poaching and wildfire control. These issues were also briefly discussed at the meeting. At the upcoming meetings between the three states, emphasis will be placed on the use of technology. Also, collaboration is needed to eliminate the problem of senna and lantana weeds. A proposal was made to form an advisory committee for the adoption of technology and destruction of weeds."