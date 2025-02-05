ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka To Tag Its Jumbos With Indigenous Radio Collars

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Forest department is all set to tag elephants in the Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts with indigenously manufactured GSM -based radio collars.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday handed over these radio collars named as KP Tracker to forest department officials. "These radio collars will be tagged to female elephants that usually lead the herds in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts," Khandre said.

The Forest Department started tagging wild elephants with radio collars in November 2023 to track their movement and alert people well in advance. The move was aimed at curbing increasing incidents of human-animal conflict. Karnataka has about 6,400 elephants, the highest in the country.

Manufactured by Bengaluru-based Infiction Labs Private Limited (ILPL), these new radio collars are cost effective, light weight and made of using eco-friendly raw materials, Khandre said.

Till now, the department used to procure radio collars from South Africa's African Wildlife Tracking and Germany's Vectronic companies. The cost of these imported collars was around 6.5 lakh each while the indigenous collars cost just Rs 1.8 lakh each.