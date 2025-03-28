ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Students Demand Urgent Educational Reforms; Call For Affordable, Inclusive, And Quality Education

Bengaluru: The All India Students’ Association (AISA) has urged the Karnataka government to take immediate action on critical education reforms. In a memorandum submitted to the Department of Collegiate Education & Technical Education, AISA highlighted pressing concerns such as rising tuition fees, underfunded institutions, lack of employment opportunities, and inadequate student representation.

"Quality education is a fundamental right, not a privilege," said Aratrika, a student activist."The rising costs and commercialisation of education are shutting out many talented students. We cannot accept a system that pushes students into debt and limits opportunities," added Aratrika.

AISA has called on the government to allocate at least 6 per cent of Karnataka’s GSDP to education, as recommended by the Kothari Commission. The current 1.45 per cent allocation for 2024-25 is seen as insufficient, leading to poor infrastructure, underpaid faculty, and resource shortages in institutions.

Highlighting administrative inefficiencies, the memorandum pointed out that 412 out of 440 government colleges in the state currently operate without principals, severely affecting governance and academic quality.

AISA demanded an immediate rollback of tuition fee hikes and a cap on private college fees, stressing that education should not be treated as a business. The association also called for a complete waiver of student loans, ensuring that graduates do not start their careers under financial strain.

"No student should graduate burdened with debt," said Sachin, a student activist. "The government must step in to make education accessible to all, not just those who can afford skyrocketing fees," added Sachin.

Additionally, AISA urged the removal of extra fees for exams and re-evaluations, citing frequent complaints that poor evaluations are deliberately imposed to generate re-evaluation charges.

With thousands of vacancies across industries, AISA insisted that the government must guarantee dignified employment for all students, particularly those from technical and professional courses. The organisation demanded full placement support for students from programs such as BTech, BCA, and BBA, under government supervision.