Karnataka Students Demand Urgent Educational Reforms; Call For Affordable, Inclusive, And Quality Education

Bengaluru: The All India Students’ Association (AISA) has urged the Karnataka government to take immediate action on critical education reforms. In a memorandum submitted to the Department of Collegiate Education & Technical Education, AISA highlighted pressing concerns such as rising tuition fees, underfunded institutions, lack of employment opportunities, and inadequate student representation.
"Quality education is a fundamental right, not a privilege," said Aratrika, a student activist."The rising costs and commercialisation of education are shutting out many talented students. We cannot accept a system that pushes students into debt and limits opportunities," added Aratrika.
AISA has called on the government to allocate at least 6 per cent of Karnataka’s GSDP to education, as recommended by the Kothari Commission. The current 1.45 per cent allocation for 2024-25 is seen as insufficient, leading to poor infrastructure, underpaid faculty, and resource shortages in institutions.
Highlighting administrative inefficiencies, the memorandum pointed out that 412 out of 440 government colleges in the state currently operate without principals, severely affecting governance and academic quality.
AISA demanded an immediate rollback of tuition fee hikes and a cap on private college fees, stressing that education should not be treated as a business. The association also called for a complete waiver of student loans, ensuring that graduates do not start their careers under financial strain.
"No student should graduate burdened with debt," said Sachin, a student activist. "The government must step in to make education accessible to all, not just those who can afford skyrocketing fees," added Sachin.
Additionally, AISA urged the removal of extra fees for exams and re-evaluations, citing frequent complaints that poor evaluations are deliberately imposed to generate re-evaluation charges.
With thousands of vacancies across industries, AISA insisted that the government must guarantee dignified employment for all students, particularly those from technical and professional courses. The organisation demanded full placement support for students from programs such as BTech, BCA, and BBA, under government supervision.
To remove financial barriers to education, AISA has called for free public transport for all students and demanded a reversal of recent bus and metro fare hikes.
"Many students struggle to afford daily travel expenses," said Anu, a student activist. "Providing free public transport will ensure that financial constraints don’t stop students from attending classes," added Anu.
For nearly 40 years, student unions have been banned in Karnataka, limiting student participation in decision-making processes. AISA argued that this lack of representation has contributed to outdated syllabi, poor infrastructure, and insufficient faculty recruitment.
"Students must have a say in shaping their education," Aratrika emphasised. "Without student unions, our voices remain unheard, and crucial issues like faculty shortages and outdated courses are ignored."
AISA also urged the government to immediately disburse post-matric scholarships, which have been delayed for over two years, affecting SC/ST/OBC, minority, and economically weaker students. Additionally, the group demanded the revocation of the 66 per cent scholarship cut for minority PhD scholars and called for swift resolution of technical issues causing delays in financial aid distribution.
AISA called for the establishment of Gender Sensitisation Committees Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) in all colleges. These committees, the organisation stressed, must be democratically elected and include student representation to ensure campus safety.
AISA urged the Department of Collegiate Education to incorporate these reforms into the long-awaited State Education Policy and take immediate steps to build a fair, inclusive, and progressive education system in Karnataka. "We are not just asking for reforms—we are fighting for our right to an equitable future," Sachin declared.