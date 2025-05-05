Karnataka SSLC Results: BBMP Schools Register Low Pass Rate, Only 78 Students Secure Distinction

Bengaluru: The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam 2024-25 in Karnataka have raised serious concerns over the quality of education in the schools under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). As per reports, BBMP-run schools recorded a pass percentage of just 55.78%.

Out of 2257 students who appeared from 33 high schools under BBMP, only 1259 managed to clear the exam. Of these, only 78 students secured a distinction while only three girl students scored more than 95%.

Acknowledging the poor performance, the BBMP education department stated that while a few schools showed improvement, the overall results were below expectations. Dismayed at the results, a senior BBMP official said, "Despite various initiatives, only 55.78% students passed the exam. However, 78 students scored distinction, and three girls scored above 95%, which is a positive sign."

As per official reports, Basavanagudi High School recorded a 100% pass rate. Other schools which showed promising results include Shantinagar High School (88.89% pass rate) and Srinivasanagar High School which saw 86.21% pass rate. On the other hand, 10 students passed from Kasturba Nagar High School this year.

Hebbal High School student BR Anudha scored 614 marks (98.24%), while D Anudha from Shriramamandira High School secured 610 (97.60%) marks. Both of them were among the top scorers in BBMP schools.

Of the 33 BBMP-run high schools, only 14 schools recorded a pass percentage above 50%, while 19 schools fell below that mark. Schools in areas like KG Halli, Kadugondanahalli, DJ Halli, and other parts of North and East Bengaluru were among the lowest-performing. In contrast, better results were seen in South and West zones.

In districts like Hassan, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada, government school students achieved much higher results, with many schools crossing the 90% pass mark. In comparison, BBMP schools fell short despite having similar resources. Officials pointed out that better infrastructure alone is not enough and that consistent teaching quality, student support, and monitoring are very crucial.

Following declaration of the results, the BBMP has announced a cash incentive of Rs 25,000 for each of the 78 students who scored distinction. "The reward is in recognition of the students' excellence and will encourage students and motivate others in future batches," the department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, education activists have urged authorities to review the teaching systems, seek accountability, and introduce additional academic support initiatives for better results in the coming years.