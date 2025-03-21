Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025 Begins For 8.96 Lakh Students

Bengaluru: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams in Karnataka began on Friday. A total of 896,447 students have registered for the exams, which will continue until April 4. The test is being conducted at 2,818 centres under strict security measures, including CCTV surveillance and webcasting. At least 842,817 students who are appearing in the exam are currently studying in the 10th grade across 15,881 schools in the state.

Free Bus Travel for Students

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced free bus services for students appearing for the SSLC exams to ease transportation and financial challenges. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa also visited Karnataka Public School in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, to oversee the ongoing exams and encourage students. “My dear students, face the exams with courage and confidence, without fear or anxiety. Success will be yours,” he told students while wishing them well. He also reviewed the examination arrangements and instructed officials to ensure a smooth and fair process.

Karnataka Bandh Unlikely to Impact Exams

A statewide Karnataka Bandh has been called on March 22 by Kannada organisations, with some groups offering moral support while others oppose it. However, the School Examination and Assessment Board has confirmed that since no SSLC exams are scheduled on that day, the bandh will not affect the examination process.

Security Tightened Following Vandalism Incident

Despite an overall peaceful start to the exams, an incident of vandalism was reported from Doddaballapur, where some miscreants damaged CCTV cameras at Tubagere Government Pre-University College, one of the exam centres. However, the police promptly acted and restored the surveillance system.

At least 2,818 security personnel have been deployed across exam centres, along with 400 district-level and 1,662 taluk-level vigilance teams.

Additionally, a 200-metre perimeter around exam centres has been declared a no-entry zone, with photocopying, cyber, and computer centres ordered to remain closed during exam hours.

Grace Marks Policy Revised

Following controversy over the previous year’s increased grace marks, the government has decided to revert to the standard 10% grace marks policy. In 2023-24, grace marks were doubled to 20%, preventing 1.7 lakh students from failing. However, this move faced significant opposition, leading to the reimplementation of the original policy this year.

With enhanced security, logistical support, and revised evaluation policies, the SSLC exams in Karnataka are set to proceed smoothly, ensuring a fair and transparent assessment process for students.