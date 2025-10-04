ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Socio-Educational Survey Covers 81 Lakh Homes; Bengaluru Drive Starts On Oct 4

Commission member Urmila B. told ETV Bharat that about 1.43 crore households are estimated to exist in Karnataka. “So far, 11.03 lakh households have been covered. With just five days left for the survey to conclude on October 7, around 60 to 62 lakh households are still to be enumerated,” she said.



Participation is Voluntary, Clarifies Commission



Amid questions from citizens about whether the survey is compulsory, the Commission clarified that participation is voluntary. A statement issued by the Commission said: “Though the survey envisages to cover the entire populace of the state, it is hereby clarified that the participation by citizens/households is voluntary and there is no compulsion on their part to disclose information.”



The clarification comes after several people expressed concerns over sharing personal details with enumerators. Officials reassured that households are free to decide whether to take part.



Bengaluru Survey to Begin on October 4



While the survey is progressing across the state, it will begin in the Greater Bengaluru limits on October 4. Nearly 17,000 enumerators will take part in the exercise within the city, which has an estimated 32 lakh households.



It is being estimated that Bengaluru alone may take two to three months to complete, as enumerators are expected to cover between 200 and 300 houses each. In rural areas, the target is around 150 households per enumerator. It is being said that completing the Bengaluru survey by October 7 is not practical.



Challenges in the City



One of the main challenges in Bengaluru is the availability of residents. Many people are away from home during working hours, leaving enumerators with limited time in mornings, evenings, and holidays to collect data. Officials noted that while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed that the survey be completed within the scheduled time, the large population and limited manpower in Bengaluru make this difficult. Training for enumerators in the city completed on October 3, as they would head for the door-to-door survey.