ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Social And Educational Survey: 22,141 Houses In Bengaluru Completed On First Day

Bengaluru: Over 22,000 houses in Bengaluru were surveyed by the Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA) under the social and educational survey on the first day on Saturday.

According to officials, the social and educational survey began on October 4 in Bengaluru, and 22,141 houses were surveyed across five zones of the city on the first day.

Data shows, 2,822 houses were surveyed in the Central City Corporation, 3,105 houses in the East City Corporation, 5,987 houses in the North City Corporation, 3,145 houses in the South City Corporation and 7,082 houses in the West City Corporation. This means around 0.60 percent of the survey was completed on the first day.