Karnataka Social And Educational Survey: 22,141 Houses In Bengaluru Completed On First Day
The social and educational survey, launched in Bengaluru on Saturday, aims to cover a total of 50,57,469 houses in GBA.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 2:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: Over 22,000 houses in Bengaluru were surveyed by the Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA) under the social and educational survey on the first day on Saturday.
According to officials, the social and educational survey began on October 4 in Bengaluru, and 22,141 houses were surveyed across five zones of the city on the first day.
Data shows, 2,822 houses were surveyed in the Central City Corporation, 3,105 houses in the East City Corporation, 5,987 houses in the North City Corporation, 3,145 houses in the South City Corporation and 7,082 houses in the West City Corporation. This means around 0.60 percent of the survey was completed on the first day.
However, confusion among some residents delayed the survey on the first day. Allocation of remote wards to the physically challenged, women with children and those pregnant, caused problems as they protested by not participating in the survey in the morning.
Each enumerator has been given a target of surveying 20 houses per day. A total of 17,564 surveyors have been deployed for 50,57,469 houses in GBA. Of which, there are 14,65,684 houses in the Western Urban Corporation, 10,94793 houses in the Southern Urban Corporation, 10,22,926 houses in the projects of the Northern Urban Corporation, 9,12,713 houses in the Eastern Urban Corporation and 5,61,353 houses in the 42 wards of the Central Urban Corporation.
The social and educational survey, which was started in Karnataka on September 23, has covered 1,02,38,657 houses across the state till Saturday. Till Friday, 93,24,765 houses were surveyed and 9,13,892 houses were surveyed on Saturday alone.
