Karnataka: Six Cops Transferred For Accepting Money After Bowing Before Swamiji's Feet

Bagalkote: Bagalkote District Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy has ordered the transfer of six policemen to different stations on charges of bowing to the feet of a Swamiji in Badami and then accepting money from him.

Recently, a video of six policemen in uniform bowing to the feet of Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddanakolla Mutt in Badami and then accepting money as blessings went viral on social media. There was an objection from people regarding this. Following this, six policemen were transferred from Badami to different stations.

"The six policemen have been transferred in the interest of administration," Bagalkote SP Amarnath Reddy said in the order. The SP has issued an order transferring ASI DJ Shivapura, ASI GB Dalwai, constables Nagaraj Ankole, GB Angadi, Ramesh Elagera, and Ramesh Hullur of Badami station.

What is in the video? : The police received the money after receiving blessings from the Swamiji in the car. During that time, the Swami told them, "Only salute is enough. Do not lose the money I have given as blessings. Do not spend this money for anything. Whatever you think will come true. Keep the money I have given it will become your property."

After the video of the police saluting went viral, Shivakumar Swamiji released the video and requested the police department not to take any action against the police. Swamiji also requested the devotees not to make the video viral.

"Siddankolla Mutt is the only Mutt that exists by devotees for devotees. The tradition of giving money to any devotee who comes has been going on for the last 60 years. I have given money because there are devotees of the Mutt and my disciples. Our Mutt aslo has a tradition of giving money to any politician who comes. I have also given money to many dignitaries including (Karnataka Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah and (senior BJP leader) BS Yediyurappa. I have also given money to the police and blessed them. This should not be misinterpreted. The police department should not take any action against the personnel. Devotees should not create confusion on social media," Swamiji had appealed.