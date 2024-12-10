ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Signs Letter Of Intent With New Jersey To Strengthen Tech And Innovation Ties

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the New Jersey Department of State, US, marking a significant step towards enhancing global cooperation in technology, innovation, and economic development, officials said.

The agreement signed by the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, Government of Karnataka establishes a framework for collaboration between Bengaluru and New Brunswick, New Jersey, they said. In a statement, the Department said that the agreement will focus on Twin City Collaboration for promoting exchanges between Bengaluru and New Brunswick in identified focus areas.

Startup Ecosystem Engagement will focus on developing programs to foster synergies between the startup ecosystems of both regions. "As part of technological collaboration, it will focus on advancing cooperation in sectors such as life sciences, deep technologies (cybersecurity, AI), and electronics," it said.