Karnataka Signs Letter Of Intent With New Jersey To Strengthen Tech And Innovation Ties

Agreement signed by Karnataka with New Jersey will focus on Twin City Collaboration for promoting exchanges between Bengaluru and New Brunswick in identified focus areas.

File photo of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
File photo of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the New Jersey Department of State, US, marking a significant step towards enhancing global cooperation in technology, innovation, and economic development, officials said.

The agreement signed by the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, Government of Karnataka establishes a framework for collaboration between Bengaluru and New Brunswick, New Jersey, they said. In a statement, the Department said that the agreement will focus on Twin City Collaboration for promoting exchanges between Bengaluru and New Brunswick in identified focus areas.

Startup Ecosystem Engagement will focus on developing programs to foster synergies between the startup ecosystems of both regions. "As part of technological collaboration, it will focus on advancing cooperation in sectors such as life sciences, deep technologies (cybersecurity, AI), and electronics," it said.

Key areas of collaboration will include life sciences, deep technology, and electronics, it stated. “This partnership with New Jersey is a significant milestone in Karnataka’s mission to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation.

We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents, particularly in technology, startups, and key sectors like AI and electronics," said Ekroop Caur, Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology.

According to officials, this collaboration is aligned with Karnataka’s Global Innovation Alliances (GIA) initiative, which seeks to build international partnerships to promote knowledge-sharing and accelerate innovation across borders.

