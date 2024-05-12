Karnataka Sex Scandal: SIT arrests two accused

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials have arrested two persons in connection with the case of sharing an obscene video allegedly belonging to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, sources said on Sunday.

Prajwal Revanna has been suspended by his party the Janata Dal (Secular) after Karnataka Police booked him. According to SIT sources, Likhit and Chetan have been arrested and are being interrogated.

Among these accused, Likhit is said to be a close aide of former MLA and BJP state general secretary Preetham Gowda. There is information that Chetan is his office staff.

A case was registered in Hassan cyber crime station on April 23 that obscene videos are being made viral in many parts of the Hassan district. Later the investigation of the case was transferred to SIT by the Karnataka government.

In connection with the video viral case, the team of SIT officers operating in Hassan is arresting those who leaked obscene videos.

SIT sources further said that the search is on for two more accused, Naveen Gowda and Puttaraju. Reportedly Prajwal Revanna is outside India. Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against Revanna, who was once again fielded by the Janata Dal (Secular) from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ruled out a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.