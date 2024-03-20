Four dead in Two Separate Suicide-Related Incidents in Bengaluru; 3 Victims Belong to Same Family

Bengaluru : Four people, including three from the same family, have died in two separate incidents in Bengaluru city. In the first incident, burnt bodies of three members of the same family were found in the third phase of JP Nagar. The deceased have been identified as Sukanya (48), her sons Nishchith (28) and Nikith (28).

It is suspected that the mother may have committed suicide along with her children due to financial difficulties. Hailing from Ambalapadi in Udupi, this family lived in the third phase of JP Nagar. Sukanya, her husband Jayananda, and twin sons Nishchit and Nikit lived in the house. Sources said Jayananda, who was running his own business, suffered a loss during the Covid lockdown.

After that, Sukanya used to conduct tuition to the children as she took a lot of debt to support the family. One of the children was working from home and had quit four or five months ago. Jayananda was also bedridden due to severe financial hardship. It is suspected that Sukanya gave milk and newspaper to her husband this morning and locked the room door. Later, she committed suicide along with the children in the hall. An electric cable was found attached to the hands of three dead bodies, which caused a lot of suspicion.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Jayananda said he was at home at the time of the incident. Hence the exact cause of death is under investigation. Only after the post-mortem can it be confirmed whether it was suicide. DCP Sivaprakash Devaraj of Bengaluru South Division said that a case has been registered at JP Nagar police station and the investigation is continuing.

In another incident, a mother allegedly killed her 2-year-old child and tried to commit suicide in Bengaluru. The homemaker was fed up with her illness and was angry with her husband. The incident took place on March 17 at Seegehalli in K R Puram. Mother Chinna, who killed her child, tried to commit suicide and was admitted to the hospital. Based on the statement given by the husband, Lakshminarayana, the police of KR Puram station have registered a case.

This couple, hailing from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, rented a house in KR Puram's Seegehalli three months ago. Mentally suffering from illness and family problems, Chinna had said, "I will kill the child, and I will also commit suicide." But at that time Lakshminarayana convinced her. On the morning of March 17, when Lakshminarayana went to the temple, Chinna killed the child by suffocating and then tried to commit suicide by slitting her throat with a knife.

Her mother woke up and immediately called her son-in-law Lakshminarayana and informed him about the matter. When the door of the house was broken open with the help of neighbors, it was found that Chinna had tried to commit suicide after killing her child. She was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment.