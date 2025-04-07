Karnataka Sees Public Outrage Over Price Hike, SUCI(C) Slams Congress Government

Bengaluru: The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), or SUCI(C), staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru condemning the Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government in Karnataka for a sweeping surge in prices of essential goods and services. The protest, held in Bengaluru, drew attention to what the party called "anti-people policies" by both the Congress-led state government and the BJP-led Centre.

Essentials Becoming Unaffordable

The Siddaramaiah-led government has increased prices on several basic services including milk, water, electricity, diesel, and metro fares. In addition to these, taxes on waste collection, toll charges, and property tax have also been raised. Protesters argue that these hikes are pushing the poor and middle class further into financial hardship.

"The BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin," said Rajesh Bhat, a SUCI(C) official. "While the BJP-led Centre has already raised prices on petrol, diesel, and cooking gas, the Karnataka government waited until after the elections to join the race in making life more expensive."

According to Bhat, these price hikes come at a time when unemployment is rising and the overall economy is in decline, compounding the difficulties for everyday citizens.

'Government Must Bear the Burden, Not the People'

Another protester, Apoorva, criticised the justification that rising prices support farmers. "If the government wants to help farmers, it should do so through its budget, not by passing the burden onto the people," she said. "Wages are not increasing for job holders or labourers, but the cost of living is. This is unjust."

Hanumesh, also a SUCI(C) official, questioned the Chief Minister’s claim to represent the marginalised. "Siddaramaiah talks of social justice, but his government’s actions are forcing the poor, labourers, and farmers into a pit of inflation."

Protesters Accuse Both BJP and Congress of Serving Corporates

Speakers at the protest pointed out the hypocrisy of political theatre. "The BJP staging overnight protests against the Congress over price hikes is nothing but a performance," said Aishwarya, another SUCI(C) member. "This is the same party that quietly supported increasing legislators’ salaries while ignoring the demands of guest teachers, Anganwadi workers, and daily wage earners."

Sr. Ram of SUCI(C) summed up the anger. "Neither the state nor central governments are here to serve the people. Their policies serve only the corporate interests, while the masses are left to suffer," Ram said.

The protesters demanded the immediate rollback of all recent price hikes. SUCI(C) vowed to continue and intensify its agitation until the government reverses its decisions and offers relief to the struggling population.