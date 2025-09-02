Karnataka Seeks Central Government's Support As US Tariffs Severely Hit Exporters

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy has expressed concern over the impact of US tariff impositions on sectors such as textiles, engineering goods, and IT-enabled services. Speaking at the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) Export Excellence Awards in Bengaluru, Reddy urged the Union Government to consider announcing relief measures and incentives to cushion the blow for exporters.

“Karnataka is proud of its exporters. Exports are not just about foreign exchange earnings; they are about job creation, competitiveness, and India’s global positioning. The state government remains a committed partner in their progress,” Reddy said while felicitating 40 outstanding export companies from the State.

Karnataka’s Export Performance

Ramalinga Reddy highlighted Karnataka’s position as a leading contributor to India’s export success. The state recorded exports worth USD 159,019 million in FY 2024–25, placing it at the top nationally. Its strengths include IT, aerospace, biotechnology, coffee, textiles, and manufacturing.

He emphasized that the state government’s guarantee schemes had not weakened fiscal discipline but rather boosted the economy. “These schemes have injected over ₹96,000 crore into the economy, increased GST collections, and raised women’s workforce participation by 23%,” he noted.

On infrastructure, Reddy underlined ongoing efforts to modernize transport facilities, expand highways, develop multimodal logistics parks, and improve rail connectivity to ports. He also pointed to the Shakti Scheme, which provides free bus travel for women and has entered the Golden Book of World Records, as an example of how public transport reforms can drive social and environmental benefits.

FKCCI’s Roadmap Amid Tariff Challenges

The event was presided over by FKCCI President M.G. Balakrishna, along with President-elect Umareddy, Senior Vice President-elect T. Sairam Prasad, Immediate Past President Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, and Awards Committee Chairman Tippeshappa.

Balakrishna warned that US tariffs, described as “unreasonable,” could hurt the competitiveness of exporters, especially small businesses operating on thin margins. “This is not just an issue for large companies. Smaller exporters, who work on tight cost structures, are the most vulnerable,” he said.

In response, FKCCI has drawn up a roadmap for export diversification. The federation has urged members to reduce dependence on the US market by seeking opportunities in Vietnam, Indonesia, South Korea, and other high-growth economies. It has also been suggested to align with European Union standards through CE certification, sustainability labels, and quality benchmarks.

“Karnataka has consistently been among the top three exporting states. Nearly one-fourth of India’s total software exports come from here. At the same time, sectors such as aerospace, biotech, machine tools, silk, and coffee continue to grow. Our state represents both tradition and modernity in global trade,” Balakrishna observed.

Building Brand Karnataka Globally

Reddy lauded FKCCI’s 109-year-old legacy, founded by Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya, describing it as a bridge between industry and government. He congratulated the awardees, calling them “ambassadors of Brand Karnataka and Brand India on the global stage.”

The FKCCI stressed that India should take advantage of the China+1 strategy by positioning itself as a stable alternative for global supply chains. Karnataka’s strength in IT, BT, and engineering sectors, especially aerospace and precision manufacturing, could be central to this shift, it said.

