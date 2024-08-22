ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: School Music Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Five Girl Students

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 22, 2024, 7:50 PM IST

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 10:07 PM IST

The five female students of the residential school complained about the 45-year-old music teacher to the school headmaster for "sexually assaulting them".

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Shivamogga (Karnataka): A music teacher allegedly sexually assaulted five female students of a residential school in the Shivamogga district, police officials said on Thursday. The Theerthahalli police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

According to police officials, the five female students of the residential school complained about the 45-year-old music teacher to the school headmaster for "sexually assaulting them".

The headmaster had filed a complaint to the Karnataka police that the female students had informed that the music teacher had sexually assaulted them while they were in school and when recently gone on a trip. Based on the complaint, the police started an investigation and arrested the accused music teacher in Bengaluru and later brought him to Shivamogga, officials said.

