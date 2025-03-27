Karnataka RTI Commissioner Caught Red Handed By Lokayukta While Accepting Rs One Lakh Bribe

Bengaluru: A Commissioner of Karnataka Information Commission has been caught red handed by the Lokayukta police while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from an RTI activist to remove his name from a blacklist.

This is the first such incident where an RTI Commissioner has been caught accepting bribes. As per the Lokayukta officials, RTI Commissioner of Kalaburagi Bench Ravindra Gurunath Dakappa had demanded Rs three lakh from RTI activist Sayibanna Sasi Benakanahalli to remove his name from the list of RTI activists, who were blacklisted by the RTI Commission. Saibanna was blacklisted by the RTI Commission for seeking unnecessary and irrelevant information misusing the Right to Information Act.

Of the Rs three lakh, Dakappa reportedly received Rs one lakh through a UPI App, and he was caught while receiving the remaining Rs two lakh at his office at Kalaburagi. The trap was carried out by a Lokayukta police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Geetha Benal under the guidance of Lokayukta Superintendent of Police B K Umesh.