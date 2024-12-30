ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka RTC Bus Strike, Scheduled For Dec 31, Called Off After Assurance By CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Employees' Joint Action Committee has withdrawn its proposed indefinite strike starting December 31 following an assurance by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to fulfil its long pending demands at the earliest.

Joint Action Committee's President Anant Subbarao announced the decision to withdraw the strike after a meeting with Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalingar Reddy on Sunday evening. In the meeting, Siddaramaiah reportedly assured to release Rs 2,000 crore to fulfil some of the demands of the employees of the road transport corporations after a discussion in the cabinet meeting scheduled next Thursday.

"The CM has assured us to hold a meeting with the representatives of the Joint Action Committee after January 15 besides assuring to fulfil our demands. We have therefore withdrawn our proposed strike," Subbarao told reporters after the meeting.