Karnataka Residents Struggle As Prices Of Essential Goods Soar

Bengaluru: The cost of living in Karnataka is rising sharply, impacting residents across the state. From milk and water to electricity, metro fares, tolls, and the newly introduced garbage tax, prices continue to climb. A recent hike in diesel prices has further worsened the financial burden on common citizens. In response, various organisations are staging protests, demanding that the Karnataka government withdraw these increases.

Public Outcry Over Inflation

The growing expenses have drawn strong reactions from people across different economic backgrounds. Speaking to ETV, Shankar, a Bengaluru resident, expressed his concerns, saying, "Life has become difficult with the constant rise in prices of essential commodities. In just a year, the price of milk has gone up three times. The government collects taxes but fails to provide basic infrastructure like good roads and sanitation. Instead of increasing the cost of essentials, it should focus on skill development programs to help people become financially independent."

Shobha, another resident, criticised the state's welfare schemes, calling them a political strategy. "The government promised pro-people governance, but now it is burdening us with rising costs. The price of milk has increased by Rs 4 per litre, which may not affect the rich, but for the poor and middle class, it makes monthly budgeting difficult," she said.

Babu Yadav pointed out inefficiencies in welfare schemes, arguing that benefits should be targeted toward those in need. "Freebies should only go to poor families, not the wealthy. Many people with strong financial backgrounds are holding Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards due to corruption," he claimed.

Prabhakar criticised the Congress-led government, stating that it previously opposed price hikes under the BJP but is now implementing similar increases. "The ruling party justified the milk price hike as a pro-farmer move, but the opposition is calling for a rollback. The Congress is making life harder for the poor," he said.

Sindhu, another resident, voiced frustration over rising living costs. "Political parties used to buy votes before elections, but now they are legalising it through freebies. The people should come together and oppose these price hikes," she urged.

Opposition Slams the Government

Opposition parties have strongly condemned the price hikes. BJP Karnataka Chief BY Vijayendra accused the Congress government of deceiving voters with false promises. "This is a fight against corruption and anti-people policies," he said, warning that the Rs 2 increase in diesel prices would drive up the cost of essential goods.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also slammed the hike. "Another shock for the people of Karnataka. In the last ten months, the Congress government has increased diesel prices by Rs 5 per litre," he said. He further accused the government of being insensitive to public hardships, adding, "People are waking up every day to new financial burdens imposed by this administration."

Government Justifies the Hikes

Defending the price increases, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that the hike in milk prices aims to support local farmers. "The BJP is against farmers because it opposes this price increase," he said.

Additionally, Bengaluru's municipal body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has announced a new garbage cess, making it mandatory for residents to pay a solid waste management fee starting April 1.

BJP Plans Statewide Protest

In response to the government's decisions, the BJP has announced the launch of the 'Jana Aakrosh Yatra' on April 7. The campaign will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Prahalad Joshi and is expected to mobilise public support against the government's economic policies.

As protests intensify and opposition leaders take to the streets, Karnataka's citizens continue to grapple with rising costs. The debate over inflation, welfare policies, and governance is set to dominate political discussions in the state in the coming weeks.