Karnataka Records 327 Pregnancy Deaths This Year, Health Minister Announces Reforms

Bengaluru: In a shocking revelation, Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said there were 327 pregnancy-related deaths in the state this year. The minister has announced a series of measures to overhaul the healthcare system so as to ensure such incidents are not repeated.
"We are taking this issue very seriously. Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed his deep concern. Losing even one life due to flaws in the system is unacceptable and brings a bad name to our healthcare structure. We are committed to make swift and stringent changes to rectify these flaws," Rao told mediapersons.
The minister emphasised the government’s intent to rejuvenate the Drug Control Department and the Medical Supplies Corporation, focusing on improving the quality of medicines supplied to hospitals, inspections of pharmaceutical products and obtaining updated information from manufacturers to ensure higher standards.
At the next Cabinet meeting, the government plans to propose amendments to the tendering process for procurement of medical supplies. “The goal is to attract credible pharmaceutical companies and elevate the quality of medical supplies. The entire system will undergo significant rejuvenation,” Rao said.
The minister also addressed concerns about compensation for the victims' families. “We have announced Rs 2 lakh compensation each for families of victims. Once the detailed investigation reports are available, we will take action,” he stated.
A high-level investigation team has been deployed to probe into the circumstances surrounding the deaths and a preliminary report has been submitted. “Based on this report, we have already initiated action,” the minister confirmed.
When questioned about allegations from the Opposition BJP, Rao maintained that the government is transparent and open towards investigations. “We welcome any inquiry, be it by the Lokayukta or any other body. We are not hiding any facts and are determined to correct the flaws in the system,” he added.
The Opposition has criticised the minister for not personally visiting the affected families. Rao clarified, “Instead of waiting, I immediately sent a high-level team to the hospital to investigate. Our focus is on fixing the systemic issues to prevent such tragedies.”
The deaths have highlighted glaring lapses in the healthcare system, and the government’s proposed reforms aim to restore public trust while ensuring high standards in Karnataka’s medical sector.
